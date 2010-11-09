LG Display invests in Nordson Asymtek equipment

Nordson Asymtek was selected by LG Display as the exclusive provider of dispensing equipment for LG Display's LED BLU manufacturing operations in Nanjing and Guangzhou (China).

"Incorporating the Nordson Asymtek jet dispensing systems into LG's LED manufacturing facilities has given LG a competitive advantage in terms of quality and throughput", said Greg Wood, Vice President, Nordson's Advanced Technology Systems, Asia.



"Nordson Asymtek's equipment, service, and support are aligned to foster LG's growth strategy to secure a competitive edge by setting—and meeting—the highest goals in all realms of innovation, including design and technology. It is anticipated that LG's investment in Nordson Asymtek will continue to benefit LG and its customers in the years to come", he continued in saying.