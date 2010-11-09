Electronics Production | November 09, 2010
Arrow EMEA strengthens ASIC and Mil/Aero teams
Arrow has further strengthened its EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) teams in two market sectors with the announcement of a pair of strategic appointments.
Rob Maycroft has been appointed to the newly created position ASIC Business Development Manager, Arrow EMEA. Bill Ramsdale has been named Mil/Aero Business Development Manager, Arrow EMEA.
Rob Maycroft has been with Arrow for ten years and has 20 years of industry experience. He has held a number of sales, marketing and engineering roles within the company, most recently driving initiatives for vertical markets in northern Europe.
“The creation of this new ASIC-related position underlines our strong focus on our technical strategy to become the leading technology solution provider,” said Brian McNally, President Arrow EMEA Components. “As technology complexity and customer-specific solutions increase, ASICs grow in significance accordingly.”
While spearheading application-specific integrated circuit business opportunities in Europe, Mr Maycroft will make use of Arrow’s existing Custom Logic Solutions (CLS) team in addition to Arrow EMEA’s sales, marketing and engineering resources.
Bill Ramsdale will be responsible for enhancing Arrow’s high reliability and end of life (EOL) sales into the military and aerospace sectors. He has been a pivotal part of the team developing Arrow’s mil/aero strategy in the UK and will be expanding this model into EMEA.
Mr Ramsdale joined Arrow in 2007 as Technical Marketing Manager for automotive and will continue to support the UK team with selected automotive customers alongside his new role.
