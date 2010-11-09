congatec records significant 3Q-growth

Congatec AG continues its upwards trend recording a significant sales increase for the third quarter of 2010.

In the first nine months of 2010 the company achieved overall revenue of EUR 32 million from the sales of embedded computer modules and accessories. This represents an increase of 86% over the same period last year.



"It is not just our sales figures that show a positive trend; we were also able to achieve an order backlog worth over 20 million Euro – which is a record best for congatec. congatec computer modules are at the leading edge of technology. This has enabled us to successfully implement many large-scale projects. The above-average growth is generated by all regions and various industries. With only a 3% dip in revenue during the economic downturn of 2009 compared to 2008, the 2010 trend confirms that congatec can look to the future with optimism," said Josef Wenzl, congatec's new chief financial officer.