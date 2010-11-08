Dyconex Inc. transforms into MST Inc.

Dyconex inc., the US entity of Switzerland-based PCB manufacturer Dyconex, has transformed into MST Inc. Additional to that, the company has also appointed a new General Manager USA.

"As a next step towards our integration with the Micro Systems Technologies Group, our US entity DYCONEX Inc. has been transformed into MST Inc. The company is registered in Oregon but still headquartered at the former address in Phoenix Arizona. MST Inc. represents the Dyconex scope of products as well as all other offerings of the MST Group", an announcement states.



Kevin Walker has been appointed to General Manager of Micro Systems Technology Inc. (MST Inc.). As General Manager, Mr. Walker is responsible for growing the overall MST business and in particular Dyconex’s market share in North America. Mr. Walker contributes senior executive experience from both the high-end PCB as well as the base materials industry.