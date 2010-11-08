Elcoteq concludes personnel negotiations in Finland

EMS-provider Elcoteq has concluded its personnel negotiations for its Finnish operations. Decisions will affect a total of 21 staff.

The personnel negotiations concerning Elcoteq SE, Finnish Branch, Elcoteq Finland Oy and Elcoteq Design Center Oy have been concluded. As a result of these negotiations the companies have decided to make altogether 11 persons redundant and temporarily lay-off 10 persons, both on financial and production grounds.