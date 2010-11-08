Iskra Avtoelektrika expanding production in China

Iskra Suzhou Autoelectric, the Chinese subsidiary of Slovenian Iskra Avtoelektrika, will start construction on a new manufacturing facility. The investment sum is said to reach USD 2 million.

Iskra Suzhou Autoelectric was established in 2005 to produce and sell starter motors and alternators for commercial vehicles in China and high-quality DC motors for the western and Chinese markets. It has become the second biggest production unit in the Iskra Avtoelektrika group.



The construction of the new 8'000 sqm manufacturing facility is scheduled for completion by the end of 2011. Operation is to start already in October 2011. Iskra Avtoelektrika pointed out that there will be no job losses in Slovenia, because of this new facility.