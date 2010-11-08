Teltonika invests in new production equipment

Lithuanian OEM company Teltonika has started large scale development of production environment. Among other equipment, the company has decided to invest in a Cougar X-Ray system from Yxlon/Feinfocus.

The Feinfocus system was chosen after an extensive evaluation, where key factors such as accuracy, technology and support were assessed. The new equipment will be installed in December.



“Teltonika’s products are sophisticated and set for the production environment high criteria. With stacked components on the PCB we needed a system what can deliver both, 2D and 3D inspection. We are glad to get an advanced X-ray system what allows us to improve our process stability and quality of our products. ”, says CEO Arvydas Paukstys.



“We are very glad that Teltonika has chosen the Feinfocus x-ray system. We strongly believe that the CougarSMT with the Computed Tomography feature is a perfect fit for Teltonika’s production environment. This equipment can deliver the most accurate 3D inspection result within minutes”, says Ragnar Vaga, General Manager of Sincotron OÜ.



Vilnius-based Teltonika has 450 employees and a global sales network. The company develops and produces wireless solutions (GSM, GPRS, Wimax, etc) for telecom, automotive and military industry.