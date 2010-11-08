Murata partners with antenna giant Kathrein

Murata has formed a partnership with the German manufacturer of antennas, Kathrein, on UHF RFID solution for traceability in electronic production.

"Kathrein have been active in the area of RFID for 25 years and possess comprehensive knowledge and experience in the area of UHF antennas, making them a perfect partner for this project," states Murata's Alexander Schmoldt, who is leading the project. "Implementation of RFID in electronics production now has an optimum solution, made possible by the co-operation between Murata and Kathrein."