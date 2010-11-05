SMT & Inspection | November 05, 2010
Camtek revenue up 65%
Revenues for Camtek Ltd.'s third quarter of 2010 increased 65% to $23.9 million, compared to $14.5 million in the third quarter of 2009.
Revenues grew 15% sequentially, representing the sixth quarter of continued sequential growth. This growth is a result of the continued increase in demand from customers, due to improving market conditions as well as penetration into new customers and sales of new products.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the quarter was $10.9 million (45.6% of revenues), compared to gross profit of $6.1 million (42% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2009. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit for the third quarter of 2010 totaled $10.9 million (45.8% of revenues). The improvement in the gross margin resulted mainly from the increase in revenues.
Operating income on a GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2010 was $2.3 million (9.7% of revenues) compared with an operating loss of $179 thousand in the third quarter of 2009. Non-GAAP operating income was $2.5 million (10.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2010.
Net income on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2010 totaled $2.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million, or a loss of $0.01 per share in the third quarter of 2009. On a non-GAAP basis, net income in the third quarter of 2010 was $2.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.
Roy Porat, Camtek's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with our third quarter results, which demonstrated very strong growth on both a sequential and year-over-year basis. The markets in which we traditionally operate continue to be in high utilization, with customers actively expanding their capacity by investing in capital equipment. In addition, our new product lines of Macro Inspection and Sample Preparation are gaining increasing traction in the market, and we achieved sales and important penetrations into new customers for both product lines. Our semiconductor revenues have become an important portion of our overall mix."
Concluded Mr. Porat, "In terms of our outlook for the fourth quarter, we anticipate maintaining our current high quarterly revenue level, coming in between $22-$25 million. We also expect our operating cash flow will improve in the fourth quarter and into next year. Finally, we believe that we will continue to grow into 2011, particularly as our new products and growth engines begin to more significantly contribute to our revenues."
