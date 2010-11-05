Arrow EMEA with new VP Engineering and Marketing

Arrow Electronics announced that Andy King has been named vice president of engineering and marketing for Arrow EMEA.

In this role, King takes overall responsibility for Arrow’s supplier business relations and engineering services strategies in the EMEA region. He will report to Brian McNally, president of Arrow EMEA Components.Mr King succeeds Jan Salsgiver who returns to the United States after five successful years as vice president of engineering, marketing and product asset management in EMEA. Most recently, King was president of Farnell Europe and Farnell’s global head of the Electronic Design Engineering segment. Prior to that, King served as vice president of sales development of Arrow EMEA.Arrow also announced that Dean Hassell has been named vice president of marketing and engineering Pemco for Arrow EMEA. He will report to Andy King, as well as David Spragg, vice president Arrow Technology Solutions, Arrow EMEA and Massimo Dall’Occo, vice president Arrow Design and Embedded Solutions, Arrow EMEA. Dean Hassell will hold his current role as general manager UK & Ireland until a successor is named. Jan Salsgiver held the position of vice president Pemco on an acting basis.“We are excited that Andy returns to Arrow in this key role in Europe,” said McNally. “Andy brings a wealth of electronics industry and distribution experience to Arrow both at a European and global level. His vast market and business knowledge, including engineering services, strategic marketing and sales, makes him the ideal candidate for this role. In his new position, Andy will build on the strong foundation of the marketing and engineering elements of Arrow’s new European strategy.”