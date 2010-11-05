Eltos makes important investment in Quality and Service in 2010

Eltos, producer of high-tech PCBs from Tuscany (Italy), has made important investments with a high volume after a difficult previous year. The goal: strengthening of quality, service and HDI-ability.

With a new wet chemical line ELTOS has brought in-house specially the ENIG surface finish, the innovative ENIPIG (nickel, palladium, gold) has been included into the collection of surface finishes, a process to fill and planarize blind vias using electrodeposited copper and the electrolytic Ni/Au process for edge connectors and contact areas has been installed in this line, too. Another new line is able to deposit tin/indium.



Also Eltos has installed a machine from Pola&Massa for removing resin on plugged micro- and blind vias and for planarizing the PCBs. Both, in the plating and in the galvanic line have been installed new flood bars, supported by ultrasonic and vibration, and a modification was made in the copper electrolyte to improve metal distribution specially for processing micro vias and double sided blind vias.



The test area was also upgraded by a fully automated ATG Tester and for information exchange of test machines and repair stations to avoid handling errors they have been connected by a data network. For testing of impedance controlled PCBs a new Polar testing system is now available with complete software equipment.



More quality relevant investments are: a new Cedal system for pinless bonding of multilayer packages and a OGP SmartScope, a high precision measuring machine for mechanical dimensions of PCBs, which takes the reference data directly - like the e-testers - from the CAM-department.



In the drilling / routing department a new Schmoll drilling system increases the number of high speed, Z-axis controlled spindles to 10 at a total number of drilling spindles of 26.