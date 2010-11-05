Factories closed due to death at Nokia India

Three factories at the Nokia SEZ in Sriperumbudur (India) following the fatal accident there on October 31, 2010.

Three manufacturing facilities of Nokia SEZ in Sriperumbudur (India) - namely, Nokia, Salcomp and Wintek - remained closed due to the fatal accident of a young woman working in the panel department. The workers' union at Nokia's factory (affiliated to Labour Progressive Front) are now demanding that her salary (for the entirety of her worklife) as compensation, reports Cividep.