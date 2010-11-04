Electronics Production | November 04, 2010
PKC increase net sales 76% YoY
Finland-based PKC Group reported consolidated net sales from July-September 2010 amounted to EUR 82.3 million (EUR 46.8 million), up 75.7% on the same period a year earlier.
Consolidated operating profit totalled EUR 9.5 million (EUR 3.6 million), accounting for 11.5% of net sales (7.6%). During the report period were reported EUR 1.0 million (EUR 0.2 million) in non-recurring expenses. Depreciation amounted to EUR 2.7 million (EUR 2.9 million).
Financial items were EUR 3.9 million (EUR 2.1 million). In addition to EUR 0.4 million interest expenses, a translation profit of EUR 1.4 million related to the translation of subsidiaries' financial statements, as well as exchange rate profits caused mainly by Group's internal liabilities totalling EUR 2.8 million have been entered into the financial items. Profit before taxes was EUR 13.4 million (EUR 5.7 million). Profit for the report period totalled EUR 10.0 million (EUR 6.5 million).
Personnel
During the report period, the Group had an average payroll of 4,810 employees (4,580). At the end of the report period, the Group's personnel numbered 5,467 employees (4,205), of whom 4,985 (3,682) worked abroad and 482 (523) in Finland. In addition the Group had at the end of the report period 664 rented employees.
As a result of the co-determination negotiations concluded in March 2010, it was decided to lay off a total of 45 persons from PKC Wiring Systems Oy. Non-recurring costs arising from layoffs were recorded during the first half to the total amount of EUR 0.6 million.
As a result of the co-determination negotiations concluded in August 2010, it was decided to lay off a total of 31 persons from PKC Wiring Systems Oy. Non-recurring costs arising from layoffs were recorded during the third quarter to the total amount of EUR 0.5 million.
Outlook for the future
"We estimate that demand for electronics design and manufacturing services in the market will remain at current level during the end of the year. We predict that the full-year net sales will increase and that the operating profit before non-recurring items will improve substantially on the previous year. We also estimate that net sales level and operating profit level before non-recurring items during the latter part of the year shall further improve from the average level of the first nine months of the year", the company states in its fiscal report.
Financial items were EUR 3.9 million (EUR 2.1 million). In addition to EUR 0.4 million interest expenses, a translation profit of EUR 1.4 million related to the translation of subsidiaries' financial statements, as well as exchange rate profits caused mainly by Group's internal liabilities totalling EUR 2.8 million have been entered into the financial items. Profit before taxes was EUR 13.4 million (EUR 5.7 million). Profit for the report period totalled EUR 10.0 million (EUR 6.5 million).
Personnel
During the report period, the Group had an average payroll of 4,810 employees (4,580). At the end of the report period, the Group's personnel numbered 5,467 employees (4,205), of whom 4,985 (3,682) worked abroad and 482 (523) in Finland. In addition the Group had at the end of the report period 664 rented employees.
As a result of the co-determination negotiations concluded in March 2010, it was decided to lay off a total of 45 persons from PKC Wiring Systems Oy. Non-recurring costs arising from layoffs were recorded during the first half to the total amount of EUR 0.6 million.
As a result of the co-determination negotiations concluded in August 2010, it was decided to lay off a total of 31 persons from PKC Wiring Systems Oy. Non-recurring costs arising from layoffs were recorded during the third quarter to the total amount of EUR 0.5 million.
Outlook for the future
"We estimate that demand for electronics design and manufacturing services in the market will remain at current level during the end of the year. We predict that the full-year net sales will increase and that the operating profit before non-recurring items will improve substantially on the previous year. We also estimate that net sales level and operating profit level before non-recurring items during the latter part of the year shall further improve from the average level of the first nine months of the year", the company states in its fiscal report.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments