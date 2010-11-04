Nokia vs. Apple: Nokia wins first round

Nokia has been handed an early victory by the US International Trade Commission (USITC) in the legal spat between the two companies.

The USITC staff, serving as a third party as representative of the public interest, found that evidence supplied by Apple did 'not establish a violation' of Apple’s patents. ITC Judge Charles Bullock will also hear arguments from both Apple and Nokia before reaching a final conclusion, reports Bloomberg.



This is an early victory for Finland-based mobile phone giant Nokia in what has become an increasingly dense mess. Let's review: Last year Nokia sued Apple claiming patent violations. Apple in turn sued Nokia, also for violating patents. To take the dispute a level higher, Nokia filed a complaint with the ITC to block Apple from being imported into the US. Apple? Ditto.