Henkel appoints new Technical Manager

Henkel has promoted Gary Shi to the position of Technical Manager for the Research & Development of Liquid Epoxy products.

In his new position at the electronics group of Henkel, Shi will assume direct responsibility for the product development of liquid products for the electronics industry, including epoxies, encapsulants, underfills, adhesives and sealants. As part of this role, Shi will undertake the management of current and ongoing development products, interacting with customers and internal product development services to create and progress standard market and customised products. Ultimately, Shi is

charged with ensuring that Henkel liquid epoxy products continue to meet market needs comprehensively - both now and in the future.

