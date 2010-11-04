China union takes stab at Foxconn

Guo Jun, minister of Democratic Management at the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) said that EMS-provider Foxconn violated laws and that its management system has serious flaws.

The series of suicides at EMS-provider Foxconn this year (evertiq reported) has prompted quite a controversy, Guo Jen told the People's Daily.



According to the Shenzhen Institute of Contemporary Observation (ICO), which was also cited in the article, Foxconn employees' had overtime hours totalling 117 hours per month in 2009; some even peaking at 140 hours. This violates Chinese labour law (implemented in 2005), which states that overtime should not exceed 36 hours per month. "Working overtime more than 100 hours per month, is this not against the law?" Guo Jen told the newspaper.



Guo Jun said that Foxconn's problem is however not just working hours or wages, but also in its adopted management style. But the problem should not be the sole responsibility of the EMS-provider, he continues. The government should take responsibility too. He believes that government supervision does not adequately deal with the labor and capital problem.