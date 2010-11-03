Silica extends Senior Management Team in UK and Nordic

Nigel Ward is joining Silica as country director for the UK & Ireland and Bill Osterlund is being promoted to become Silica Nordic sales director.

Announcing the appointments, Miguel Fernandez, Silica President commented, “The new regional leaders will help us achieve our goals of accelerating business, profitable growth and competitive advantage for our valued franchise partners and our customers. I very much look forward to working with them to drive our business forward.”



Nigel Ward is taking overall management responsibility for the demand creation and quoting activity within the UK for Silica and Avnet Abacus. He will be dual reporting for Graham McBeth, President Avnet Abacus and Miguel Fernandez, Silica President, will become a member of the Silica European Management Board.



In his new role Bill Osterlund will report directly to Miguel Fernandez while taking management responsibility for sales and demand creation in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. He will join the European Management Board and will be the first member directly representing the Nordic region.