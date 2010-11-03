Freescale's 'White Elephant' is being sold

The 'White Elephant' factory near Dunfermline (Scotland) was originally built to make semiconductors, but it never came that far. Now Freescale has sold the facility.

The factory, which has been empty for 13 years, was built by Hyundai for the manufacturing of semi-conductors. This was however never started and the facility was sold to Motorola. Next in line was Freescale, the current owners. The company has tried to sell the property off since 2005, an endeavor which seems to have been successful at last.



The former Hyundai factory near Dunfermline will be sold to Shepherd Offshore Group, local media reports.