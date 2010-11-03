Kimball Poland benefits from Lockheed industry offset program

According to information given by the Polish Ministry of Industry, Kimball Electronics is one of the beneficiaries of the industry offset program from Lockheed Martin (LMC).

We do not know what the exact value of offset exchange assigned to Kimball Electronics is. However the LMC offset program in the biggest in Poland, totalling a worth of USD 6 million.



The Offset agreement between the Polish government and LMC is connected to the delivery of F-16 for the Polish National Air Force and was signed on April 18, 2003. It comprises currently 30 different companies, including ZM Mesko S.A., ZM Dezamet S.A., WSK-PZL Rzeszów S.A., WZL Nr 2 S.A. in Bydgoszcz and Kimball Electronics Polska.