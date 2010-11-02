Electronics Production | November 02, 2010
Asset partners with Flextronics on new IEEE P1687 standard
Asset InterTech has partnered with Flextronics to accelerate the adoption of the new IEEE PP1687 Internal JTAG standard.
The Flextronics Center of Excellence in Austin (Texas / USA) will collaborate with Asset on the development of tools supporting the IEEE P1687 IJTAG standard for Asset’s ScanWorks platform for embedded instruments. In addition, the companies will undertake joint marketing activities on the life-cycle value of deploying validation and test strategies based on IEEE P1687.
Asset will provide beta versions of its ScanWorks IJTAG tools to the Flextronics IJTAG Center of Excellence, where these tools will be exercised in a range of scenarios to simulate deployment in a production line for a variety of electronic products and systems.
“We are very excited to team up with Flextronics on this very important endeavor and we look forward to collaborating with them. EMS companies like Flextronics are at the center point in the process that delivers systems to market. So, it is quite strategic for the adoption of the IJTAG standard when a company with the critical importance of a Flextronics decides to throw its weight behind a standard like this”, said Glenn Woppman, president and CEO of Asset InterTech.
Asset will provide beta versions of its ScanWorks IJTAG tools to the Flextronics IJTAG Center of Excellence, where these tools will be exercised in a range of scenarios to simulate deployment in a production line for a variety of electronic products and systems.
“We are very excited to team up with Flextronics on this very important endeavor and we look forward to collaborating with them. EMS companies like Flextronics are at the center point in the process that delivers systems to market. So, it is quite strategic for the adoption of the IJTAG standard when a company with the critical importance of a Flextronics decides to throw its weight behind a standard like this”, said Glenn Woppman, president and CEO of Asset InterTech.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments