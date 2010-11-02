Asset partners with Flextronics on new IEEE P1687 standard

Asset InterTech has partnered with Flextronics to accelerate the adoption of the new IEEE PP1687 Internal JTAG standard.

The Flextronics Center of Excellence in Austin (Texas / USA) will collaborate with Asset on the development of tools supporting the IEEE P1687 IJTAG standard for Asset’s ScanWorks platform for embedded instruments. In addition, the companies will undertake joint marketing activities on the life-cycle value of deploying validation and test strategies based on IEEE P1687.



Asset will provide beta versions of its ScanWorks IJTAG tools to the Flextronics IJTAG Center of Excellence, where these tools will be exercised in a range of scenarios to simulate deployment in a production line for a variety of electronic products and systems.



“We are very excited to team up with Flextronics on this very important endeavor and we look forward to collaborating with them. EMS companies like Flextronics are at the center point in the process that delivers systems to market. So, it is quite strategic for the adoption of the IJTAG standard when a company with the critical importance of a Flextronics decides to throw its weight behind a standard like this”, said Glenn Woppman, president and CEO of Asset InterTech.