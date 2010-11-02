Scanfil EMS and Ojala-Yhtymä to merge

Scanfil's subsidiary Scanfil EMS Oy and Ojala-Yhtymä Oy will merge into Scanfil EMS Oy. The general meetings of shareholders of both companies have approved the merger plan on 1 November 2010.

The purpose is to execute the merger during the first half of 2011. Following the merger, Scanfil plc will have a 79% holding in Scanfil EMS Oy and former owners of Ojala-Yhtymä Oy a 21% holding.



Harri Takanen, President of Scanfil plc: "The arrangement results in an even more competitive company that is more capable of meeting the requirements set by markets and customers. Scanfil EMS Oy and Ojala-Yhtymä Oy complement each other well, and we believe that there will be significant synergy benefits. When two industry-leading companies in Finland merge, this results in a sufficiently large company to meet the challenges caused by structural change in the contract manufacturing industry.”



As a result of the merger, the largest professional electronics and telecommunications technology contract manufacturing centre in Finland will be formed in Sievi. Ojala-Yhtymä's foreign units complement Scanfil EMS Oy's international functions and the new company will have good global coverage.



Ojala-Yhtymä Oy has manufacturing operations in Sievi (Finland), Slovakia and India. Scanfil EMS Oy has production facilities in China, Estonia, Hungary and Finland.