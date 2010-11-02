Revenue decrease for Teleplan

Teleplan’s revenues amounted to 206.9 million euro in the first nine month of 2010 (previous year: 215.8 million euro), a decrease of 4.1%.

The revenue decrease is driven by the Consumer Electronics segment due to a significantly reduced customer program and by the Communications segment due to the full impact of the discontinuation of one customer service program.



EBITDA decreased by 12.8% from 24.6 million euro in the first nine months 2009 to 21.5 million euro in the first nine months 2010 due to additional costs incurred closing the customer program in the Communications segment. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell by 13.2% from 20.9 million euro in the previous year to 18.2 million euro in the period under review. Net income for the first nine months of 2010 increased by 21.8% from 11.5 million euro to 14.0 million euro. The rise is a result of significantly lower financial charges and a tax credit on the liquidation of the Toronto site, ESL Canada Ltd. Consequently.