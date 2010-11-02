Tona close down in Czech Republic

Tona will close down in Pečky (Czech Republic). All 130 workers will be dismissed.

Tona, a Czech hand tools provider that is currently owned by Stanley Black & Decker, plans to close down its manufacturing unit in Pečky. All 130 employees will be affected by the closure, which is scheduled to be completed at the end of the year.



A company spokesman told local media that the economic downturn has effected the closure and the company was unable to offset the decreasing number of orders and increasing labour costs.