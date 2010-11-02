Smart Group and the fight against counterfeit components

Smart Group is involved in the development of an x-ray system for inspecting components that may be counterfeit as part of a two year EU project called ChipCheck.

In order to allow us to test and calibrate the system and software recognition, both Smart Group and the ChipCheck Project, ask for components to be contributed: one known good and one known to be a counterfeit part of the same package type.



"The source of the component will be kept completely anonymous. Ideally these will be unused parts but could be removed from an assembly. We are interested in receiving all package types and sizes to make sure the system and the software recognition is capable of comparing the range of parts used in industry. The main focus will be surface mounted devices; however dual in-line parts will also be assessed", Smart Group said in a statement.



The final goal of the project is to be able to handle components in their original packaging.