GE Healthcare to Acquire Orbotech Medical Solutions Business

GE Healthcare has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Orbotech Medical Solutions Ltd.

Under this agreement, GE Healthcare will pay U.S. $9 million in cash at closing for the assets of OMS, and up to an additional U.S. $5 million in cash, subject to the achievement of certain agreed performance-based milestones.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by the first quarter of 2011.