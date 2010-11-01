New USA reps for Cicor

Cicor is expanding its presence in North America for its Printed Circuit Boards and Microelectronics Divisions.

New sales representatives appointed for Cicor Printed Circuit Boards are Lapp Technologies: TX and Vector Defense Technologies: FL.



With this expanded local presence Cicor can maintain and assure customer service for the growing American market.

Representatives in other regions within the Americas will be appointed in the next months.