ASM obtains anti-trust clearances for SEAS deal

ASM Pacific Technologies has obtained all necessary anti-trust clearances for the acquisition of Siemens’ Electronics Assembly Systems business (SEAS).

Mr. Lee Wai Kwong, Chief Executive Officer of ASM, said: „Our remarkable success so far has been attained solely through internal growth. After the acquisition of SEAS, and if we continue to successfully grow our core and emerging businesses, we are confident that we have built a solid foundation from which ASM can grow further into a multi-billion dollar company in the foreseeable future.”