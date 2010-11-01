PCB | November 01, 2010
Schweizer Electronic: Rising like a phoenix from the ashes
Literally rising like a phoenix the company was consequently resurrected based on an adjusted strategy, after a fire in 2005 burnt down a big part of the production areas.
The years of reconstruction were marked by severe cuts: the close-down of a second manufacturing site, the reduction of workforce by a one-fifth, the optimization of business and production processes and the termination of unprofitable business areas.
The economic crisis hit the company in the middle of the restructuring process, leading to a loss of six million Euro in the first half of 2009. The turnaround eventually began to show at the end of last year, supported by a consistent implementation of the company strategy, a close cooperation with banks and the foundation of a partner network.
“I accept [Turnarounder of the Year] this award on behalf of our employees. We express a big 'Thank You' as this prize is a result of their engagement, creativity and loyalty, particularly during the years of crises. Economic success can only be achieved if everyone contributes to it and our staff proved this in an impressive way. Given our improved economic situation, we will ultimately be able to reward our workforce. Our appreciation also includes our customers, suppliers, banks and partners for their long-term loyalty and successful cooperation”, says CEO Dr. Marc Schweizer.
Together with his fellow board members Marc Bunz (CFO) and Bernd Schweizer (COO), Dr. Marc Schweizer is currently planning further strategic steps within the company's core business printed circuit boards (PCB), but also towards diversification and optimization of the value chain. Corresponding decisions and measures are expected to being taken within the coming quarters.
-----
Note: The award is granted by auditing company BDO and the business magazine ,impulse' and honours the performance of German companies whose management and staff succeeded in maintaining company and jobs despite a difficult economic situation. The prize is awarded in three company size categories, i.e. up to 500, up to 1,000 and more than 1,000 employees.
The economic crisis hit the company in the middle of the restructuring process, leading to a loss of six million Euro in the first half of 2009. The turnaround eventually began to show at the end of last year, supported by a consistent implementation of the company strategy, a close cooperation with banks and the foundation of a partner network.
“I accept [Turnarounder of the Year] this award on behalf of our employees. We express a big 'Thank You' as this prize is a result of their engagement, creativity and loyalty, particularly during the years of crises. Economic success can only be achieved if everyone contributes to it and our staff proved this in an impressive way. Given our improved economic situation, we will ultimately be able to reward our workforce. Our appreciation also includes our customers, suppliers, banks and partners for their long-term loyalty and successful cooperation”, says CEO Dr. Marc Schweizer.
Together with his fellow board members Marc Bunz (CFO) and Bernd Schweizer (COO), Dr. Marc Schweizer is currently planning further strategic steps within the company's core business printed circuit boards (PCB), but also towards diversification and optimization of the value chain. Corresponding decisions and measures are expected to being taken within the coming quarters.
-----
Note: The award is granted by auditing company BDO and the business magazine ,impulse' and honours the performance of German companies whose management and staff succeeded in maintaining company and jobs despite a difficult economic situation. The prize is awarded in three company size categories, i.e. up to 500, up to 1,000 and more than 1,000 employees.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments