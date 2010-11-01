Digi-Key and Energy Micro Ink with global distribution deal

Digi-Key has signed a worldwide agreement with Energy Micro for the distribution of its ultra low power EFM32 Gecko microcontroller products.

Dave Doherty, Digi-Key's Vice President of Semiconductor Products said, "We've already seen, through our North American agreement with Energy Micro, that there is strong market interest in their low power microcontroller solution. Design engineers around the world are under pressure to extend battery life, and we’re delighted to support them with this global distribution agreement."



Geir Førre, Energy Micro's President and CEO said, "Digi-Key has already demonstrated to us its ability to reach design engineers with some very real energy management problems to solve. We now look forward to working together with Digi-Key on a worldwide basis to promote the ideals of true energy-friendly design."