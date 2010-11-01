MIC Electronics revenue rise

MIC Electronics has posted a 49% rise in its revenues to 67.44 cr for the first quarter ended September 30, 2010 as compared to 45.25 cr in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The profits rose to a whopping 45% to 16.65 cr as compared to 11.48 cr in the corresponding period of the previous year.

EPS was recorded at 1.62 up by 42% as compared to 1.14 in the corresponding period of previous year.



Commenting on the results Mr. M V Ramana Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, MIC Electronics Ltd. said, “This year started on an extremely good note. With Taiwan’s Home Resources coming on board MIC will receive a manufacturing impetus to cope with the volume demands. The company has also bagged various orders for the supply of street lights among others with many of them being repeat orders. This has boosted our confidence & helped us perform better than our competitors”.