Plexus with new manufacturing facility in Romania

EMS-provider Plexus has signed an agreement with the Municipality of Oradea for the development of a new manufacturing facility in the city's newly established industrial park.

The new building will be located on approximately 22 acres of land in the Eurobusiness Industrial Park in Oradea. Plexus plans to develop a state of the art manufacturing facility of between 160,000 to 215'000 sq feet with an anticipated investment of USD 25 - 30 million. Construction of the facility is expected to begin in 2011.



Steve Frisch, Regional President - EMEA, commented, "We believe that our investment in Oradea has provided our multinational customers with an optimal lower total-cost European solution, particularly for products with European end-markets. Our customers continue to show increased demand for services in this region since we commenced operations in February 2009 with a leased facility in Oradea, Romania. Coupled with our design services capabilities in Livingston, Scotland and our Kelso, Scotland manufacturing facility, this investment in Oradea furthers our ability to deliver mid-to-low volume, higher complexity Product Realization Value Stream Solutions to our customers in the European region."



Mr. Frisch continued, "Our investment in this new manufacturing facility is an important milestone in the evolution of our European regional growth strategy. We are committed to the continued development of our presence in this region and believe it will enable us to deliver on our longer-term growth goals. To support our growing customer base, and in anticipation of our larger facility in the region, we continue to recruit and hire staff, at all levels and for all functions, into our current facility in Oradea, Romania. We invite interested individuals to consider joining our talented and dynamic team where development and extensive training is provided to all employees. We anticipate that staffing levels may grow to 500 when the new facility is fully operational."