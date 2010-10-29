Patented technology for making PCB panels

The new MaxPan4 is a fully automated machine assembling individual printed circuit board (PCB) modules together, into conveying frames.

This technology using the latest Laser and Vision technology, enables improvement on efficiency of PCB mass production, as well as in SMT processes, cutting process and material costs.



"This opens a new era in PCB manufacturing, enabling big savings by improved material utilisation, accuracy and manufacturing yield", says sales manager Kimmo Dammert from IPTE. "In addition, there is a huge capacity improvement possibility in SMT process when having more modules in one panel", says Mr. Dammert further

This invention enables the production of PCB panels on a totally new capacity level compared to existing glue based solutions. Big capacity is not only improvement in this panelisation process - this full automated measuring and assembly technology provides outstanding copper to copper pad tolerance. In addition, PCB module count in the panels can be chosen according to assembler's equipment size which enables the best possible board assembly capacity e.g. in paste printing and Pick & Place process. Other advantages are realised from lower PCB material usage and rejects by bad yield, which translates to cost savings and more environmental friendly production.



IPTE has developed the PCB Panelisation machine in cooperation with PCB and Mobile Phone manufacturers. The MaxPan4 machine is designed and manufactured at IPTE’s Tallinn factory in Estonia.