PCB | October 29, 2010
Patented technology for making PCB panels
The new MaxPan4 is a fully automated machine assembling individual printed circuit board (PCB) modules together, into conveying frames.
This technology using the latest Laser and Vision technology, enables improvement on efficiency of PCB mass production, as well as in SMT processes, cutting process and material costs.
"This opens a new era in PCB manufacturing, enabling big savings by improved material utilisation, accuracy and manufacturing yield", says sales manager Kimmo Dammert from IPTE. "In addition, there is a huge capacity improvement possibility in SMT process when having more modules in one panel", says Mr. Dammert further
on.
This invention enables the production of PCB panels on a totally new capacity level compared to existing glue based solutions. Big capacity is not only improvement in this panelisation process - this full automated measuring and assembly technology provides outstanding copper to copper pad tolerance. In addition, PCB module count in the panels can be chosen according to assembler's equipment size which enables the best possible board assembly capacity e.g. in paste printing and Pick & Place process. Other advantages are realised from lower PCB material usage and rejects by bad yield, which translates to cost savings and more environmental friendly production.
IPTE has developed the PCB Panelisation machine in cooperation with PCB and Mobile Phone manufacturers. The MaxPan4 machine is designed and manufactured at IPTE’s Tallinn factory in Estonia.
"This opens a new era in PCB manufacturing, enabling big savings by improved material utilisation, accuracy and manufacturing yield", says sales manager Kimmo Dammert from IPTE. "In addition, there is a huge capacity improvement possibility in SMT process when having more modules in one panel", says Mr. Dammert further
on.
This invention enables the production of PCB panels on a totally new capacity level compared to existing glue based solutions. Big capacity is not only improvement in this panelisation process - this full automated measuring and assembly technology provides outstanding copper to copper pad tolerance. In addition, PCB module count in the panels can be chosen according to assembler's equipment size which enables the best possible board assembly capacity e.g. in paste printing and Pick & Place process. Other advantages are realised from lower PCB material usage and rejects by bad yield, which translates to cost savings and more environmental friendly production.
IPTE has developed the PCB Panelisation machine in cooperation with PCB and Mobile Phone manufacturers. The MaxPan4 machine is designed and manufactured at IPTE’s Tallinn factory in Estonia.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments