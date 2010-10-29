IPC also forecasts growth for EMS industry

Despite economic setbacks in 2009, the world market for electronics manufacturing services (EMS) is returning to double-digit growth, according to a study recently released by IPC.

The global EMS study, 2009–2010 Analysis and Forecast for the EMS Industry, presents data and analysis on the EMS industry, examining critical trends and providing forecasts and potential for market expansion.



The EMS sector was the last in the electronics supply chain to feel the impact of the global recession and the last to rebound in 2010. As the world’s economies recover, the global EMS market is projected to grow at an annual average rate of 12.2% through 2014, based on a forecast by New Venture Research Corp. IPC’s own forecast of assembly market growth in North America projects a spike of 28% in 2010 as recovery takes hold, and a return to more normal growth of 12% in 2011.