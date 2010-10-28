Synopsys' DesignWare HDMI 1.4a controller and PHY IP receive HDMI certification

Synopsys’ DesignWare HDMI 1.4a Transmitter digital controller and PHY IP solutions in the 40nm process node have achieved certification from an HDMI Authorized Training Center (ATC).

The DesignWare HDMI PHY IP achieved HDMI 1.4a compliance by passing all process, voltage and temperature variation tests, which are key certification requirements for environmental robustness.



“We tested Synopsys’ DesignWare HDMI 1.4 IP against the stringent physical layer requirements of the HDMI specification and found that it passes with outstanding margin. This demonstrates Synopsys’ deep understanding of the HDMI specification,” said Quintin Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of Granite River Labs.



“HDMI is enabled in more than 1.5 billion consumer devices and is now gaining significant traction in delivering 3D functionality in digital home theater systems, gaming consoles and other portable multimedia devices,” said John Koeter, Vice President of Marketing for the Solutions Group at Synopsys.