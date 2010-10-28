TRW to invest in expansion of Slovakian plant

TRW Steering Systems Slovakia s.r.o., a subsidiary of TRW Automotive Holdings, plans to expand its Nove Mesto nad Vahom plant. The investment could lead to the creation of up to 250 new jobs over a three -year period.

TRW's Nove Mesto facility currently manufactures precision motors for vehicle steering systems and employs 400 people. Plant manager, Chris Moorhouse, said: "TRW is committed to its presence in Slovakia to support the growing automotive activities there. This facility expansion represents an important investment for the next generation of TRW's steering technology and demonstrates the achievements of our dedicated workforce here in Nove Mesto nad Vahom."



Within its investment plan, the Company will expand the existing manufacturing plant to support the introduction of EPS sensors and EPS Belt Drive steering systems manufacturing. TRW plans to start construction before the end of the year and intends to begin production from the extended facility early in 2011.