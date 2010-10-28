Cogent boosts SMT capacity with Mydata

To support strong and sustained growth in its business, UK-based EMS-provider Cogent Technology has purchased a new Mydata MY100DX14 pick-and-place machine to expand its SMT capacity.

Factors that influenced the company’s choice of machine included the high throughput of up to 34,000 cph offered by the MY100DX14, its placement accuracy and its ability to handle almost any type of component efficiently. In addition, as an existing user of Mydata equipment, Cogent Technology knew that it could depend on the quality and durability of Mydata machines, and on the responsive and pro-active support services provided by the company.