ITTs’ UK facility achieves SC21 Silver accreditation

ITT Interconnect Solutions, UK facility was recently awarded Silver Accreditation in the “Supply Chains for the Twenty-first Century national aerospace and defense supply chain improvement program.

The SC21 was established four years ago with the intent of modernizing the UK supply chain through the participation of a wide range of companies. Of more than seven hundred companies in the SC21 program, ICS’ Basingstoke facility becomes one of only six to reach silver status since the program’s inception, and achieved the additional accolade of immediate elevation to silver level following an intensive year-long audit process.



ICS Basingstoke is a preferred supplier to Thales, who formally nominated it to join SC21 in early 2009.



To maintain their Silver Accreditation, SC21 companies must undergo an annual re-accreditation process and demonstrate continuous improvement in business practices, manufacturing practices, quality and on-time delivery.