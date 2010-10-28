Cadence revenue continues to grow

Cadence reported third quarter 2010 revenue of $238 million, compared to revenue of $216 million reported for the same period in 2009.

On a GAAP basis, Cadence recognized net income of $127 million, in the third quarter of 2010, compared to a net loss of $14 million, in the same period in 2009.



Using Cadence's non-GAAP measure, net income in the third quarter of 2010 was $11 million, as compared to net income of $7 million, in the same period in 2009.



For the fourth quarter of 2010, the company expects total revenue in the range of $230 million to $240 million. For the full year 2010, the company expects total revenue in the range of $917 million to $927 million.