Electronics Production | October 28, 2010
Arrows global components sales increased 35 % Y-o-Y
Arrow's net income of $118.5 million in sales of $4.66 billion, compared with net income of $12.6 million in sales of $3.67 billion in the third quarter of 2009.
"The positive momentum we have seen in our businesses during the first half of the year has continued with another quarter of terrific performance. Earnings per share came in well ahead of our expectations and almost tripled year over year to a record third-quarter level," said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Our strategy to accelerate growth and gain market share through sales excellence, value-added services, and expansion of markets served is paying off."
Global components sales of $3.44 billion increased 35 percent year over year. "Our components business experienced its fifth consecutive quarter of better than normal seasonality. Gross and operating margins have also seen sequential improvements over the past year," Mr. Long said.
Global enterprise computing solutions ("ECS") sales of $1.22 billion increased 8 percent year over year. "Storage, software, and industry-standard servers grew at very strong double-digits rates on a year-over-year basis," said Mr. Long. "We also saw terrific growth in some of our newer initiatives including security and networking," Mr. Long added.
The company's results for the third quarters of 2010 and 2009 include the items outlined below that impact their comparability:
restructuring, integration, and other charges of $14.3 million ($9.5 million net of related taxes) in 2010 and $37.6 million ($29.1 million net of related taxes) in 2009. loss on prepayment of debt of $5.3 million in 2009.
Arrow's net income for the first nine months of 2010 was $321.7 million on sales of $13.51 billion, compared with net income of $60.4 million on sales of $10.48 billion in the first nine months of 2009. Sales in the first nine months of 2010 increased 29 percent year over year.
Global components sales of $3.44 billion increased 35 percent year over year. "Our components business experienced its fifth consecutive quarter of better than normal seasonality. Gross and operating margins have also seen sequential improvements over the past year," Mr. Long said.
Global enterprise computing solutions ("ECS") sales of $1.22 billion increased 8 percent year over year. "Storage, software, and industry-standard servers grew at very strong double-digits rates on a year-over-year basis," said Mr. Long. "We also saw terrific growth in some of our newer initiatives including security and networking," Mr. Long added.
The company's results for the third quarters of 2010 and 2009 include the items outlined below that impact their comparability:
restructuring, integration, and other charges of $14.3 million ($9.5 million net of related taxes) in 2010 and $37.6 million ($29.1 million net of related taxes) in 2009. loss on prepayment of debt of $5.3 million in 2009.
Arrow's net income for the first nine months of 2010 was $321.7 million on sales of $13.51 billion, compared with net income of $60.4 million on sales of $10.48 billion in the first nine months of 2009. Sales in the first nine months of 2010 increased 29 percent year over year.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments