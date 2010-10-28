Draka: Nexans offer undervalues company substantially

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Draka Holding N.V. believe that the unsolicited indicative non-binding proposal from Nexans is inadequate as it substantially undervalues Draka.

Draka will actively review its strategic alternatives, including continuing Draka's stated stand-alone strategy, and will evaluate these alternatives taking into account the interests of all its stakeholders, including its shareholders. In this context, Draka acknowledges Flint Beheer B.V.’s intention to exit as a Draka shareholder, the company announced.