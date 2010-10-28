Nexans starts production in Qatar

France-headquartered Nexans starts commerial production at its new cable manufacturing facility in Qatar.

The company's joint venture in Qatar – the Qatar International Cable Company (QICC) – has started the commercial production at the new cable plant in Mesaieed Industrial City, around 40 km from the capital, Doha. This state-of-the-art plant employs more than 100 people and is expected to generate a volume of business of over USD 100 million by 2011.



The new QICC plant is focused on the manufacture of low, medium and low end high voltage power cables for energy infrastructure and building projects, as well as special cables for the oil and gas industry. It has a current total floor space of 19'000 m2 on an overall plot of 70'000 m2, and a strategic location close to a harbour that is being developed as the largest in the Middle-East.



“The opening of this flagship plant in Qatar is a key strategic step that enables Nexans to address the specific needs of the buoyant and growing market in the Gulf Coast Countries. It adds high-quality, high-volume local manufacturing capability to the effective engineering, sales and customer support services already established in this area,” said Frédéric Vincent, Chairman and CEO of Nexans.