Plexus reports record USD 2 billion revuenue for 2010

Dean Foate, President and CEO, commented, “Fiscal year 2010 was an excellent year for Plexus. We delivered revenue growth of 25%, ending the year at a record USD 2.01 billion. Return on invested capital improved to 19.5%, moving this key financial metric in line with our 20% target. Our exceptional organic revenue growth, coupled with our strong economic profit performance, were outstanding achievements during a period with a continuing sluggish macroeconomic environment.”Mr. Foate added, “Our fiscal fourth quarter performance was at the higher end of expectations, resulting in a strong finish to fiscal year 2010. Revenue grew 3.6% sequentially to USD 556 million, a record result. Earnings leverage was strong with EPS of USD 0.65, up 10% over the prior quarter.”• Revenue: USD 2.01 billion, up 25% over prior year• Diluted EPS: USD 2.19 including USD 0.23 per share of stock-based compensation expense• Return on invested capital (ROIC): 19.5%• Revenue: USD 556 million, relative to guidance of USD 530 - $555 million• Diluted EPS: USD 0.65, including USD 0.06 per share of stock-based compensation expense, relative to guidance of USD 0.58 - 0.63• Revenue: USD 550 - 580 million• Diluted EPS: USD 0.56 - 0.62, excluding any restructuring charges and including approximately USD 0.06 per share of stock-based compensation expenseMr. Foate continued, “During the fiscal fourth quarter we won 24 new manufacturing programs that we anticipate will generate approximately USD 115 million in annualized revenue. For the full fiscal year we won approximately USD 501 million in annualized revenue for our manufacturing solutions group, which is based on customer forecasts when ramped to full production and is subject to risks around the timing and ultimate realization of anticipated revenues. Our engineering solutions group continues to build a healthy book of business, winning approximately USD 21 million of new engineering programs during the fiscal fourth quarter, a record result and strong confirmation of the value of our Product Realization capabilities and brand.”