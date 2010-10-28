Electronics Production | October 28, 2010
Plexus reports record USD 2 billion revuenue for 2010
Dean Foate, President and CEO, commented, “Fiscal year 2010 was an excellent year for Plexus. We delivered revenue growth of 25%, ending the year at a record USD 2.01 billion."
Dean Foate, President and CEO, commented, “Fiscal year 2010 was an excellent year for Plexus. We delivered revenue growth of 25%, ending the year at a record USD 2.01 billion. Return on invested capital improved to 19.5%, moving this key financial metric in line with our 20% target. Our exceptional organic revenue growth, coupled with our strong economic profit performance, were outstanding achievements during a period with a continuing sluggish macroeconomic environment.”
Mr. Foate added, “Our fiscal fourth quarter performance was at the higher end of expectations, resulting in a strong finish to fiscal year 2010. Revenue grew 3.6% sequentially to USD 556 million, a record result. Earnings leverage was strong with EPS of USD 0.65, up 10% over the prior quarter.”
Fiscal 2010 Results:
• Revenue: USD 2.01 billion, up 25% over prior year
• Diluted EPS: USD 2.19 including USD 0.23 per share of stock-based compensation expense
• Return on invested capital (ROIC): 19.5%
Q4 Fiscal 2010 Results (quarter ended October 2, 2010):
• Revenue: USD 556 million, relative to guidance of USD 530 - $555 million
• Diluted EPS: USD 0.65, including USD 0.06 per share of stock-based compensation expense, relative to guidance of USD 0.58 - 0.63
Q1 Fiscal 2011 Guidance:
• Revenue: USD 550 - 580 million
• Diluted EPS: USD 0.56 - 0.62, excluding any restructuring charges and including approximately USD 0.06 per share of stock-based compensation expense
Mr. Foate continued, “During the fiscal fourth quarter we won 24 new manufacturing programs that we anticipate will generate approximately USD 115 million in annualized revenue. For the full fiscal year we won approximately USD 501 million in annualized revenue for our manufacturing solutions group, which is based on customer forecasts when ramped to full production and is subject to risks around the timing and ultimate realization of anticipated revenues. Our engineering solutions group continues to build a healthy book of business, winning approximately USD 21 million of new engineering programs during the fiscal fourth quarter, a record result and strong confirmation of the value of our Product Realization capabilities and brand.”
Market sector breakout
Mr. Foate added, “Our fiscal fourth quarter performance was at the higher end of expectations, resulting in a strong finish to fiscal year 2010. Revenue grew 3.6% sequentially to USD 556 million, a record result. Earnings leverage was strong with EPS of USD 0.65, up 10% over the prior quarter.”
Fiscal 2010 Results:
• Revenue: USD 2.01 billion, up 25% over prior year
• Diluted EPS: USD 2.19 including USD 0.23 per share of stock-based compensation expense
• Return on invested capital (ROIC): 19.5%
Q4 Fiscal 2010 Results (quarter ended October 2, 2010):
• Revenue: USD 556 million, relative to guidance of USD 530 - $555 million
• Diluted EPS: USD 0.65, including USD 0.06 per share of stock-based compensation expense, relative to guidance of USD 0.58 - 0.63
Q1 Fiscal 2011 Guidance:
• Revenue: USD 550 - 580 million
• Diluted EPS: USD 0.56 - 0.62, excluding any restructuring charges and including approximately USD 0.06 per share of stock-based compensation expense
Mr. Foate continued, “During the fiscal fourth quarter we won 24 new manufacturing programs that we anticipate will generate approximately USD 115 million in annualized revenue. For the full fiscal year we won approximately USD 501 million in annualized revenue for our manufacturing solutions group, which is based on customer forecasts when ramped to full production and is subject to risks around the timing and ultimate realization of anticipated revenues. Our engineering solutions group continues to build a healthy book of business, winning approximately USD 21 million of new engineering programs during the fiscal fourth quarter, a record result and strong confirmation of the value of our Product Realization capabilities and brand.”
Market sector breakout
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments