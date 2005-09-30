ZVEI not satisfied with outcome of EU's screening

According to ZVEI the list of pending legislative proposals to be withdrawn does not include major regulation that affects European electrotechnical and electronics industry most. ZVEI wants the commission to do more to improve the regulations for the benefit to the European electronics business.

"Commission should focus on generally applied principles of better regulation such as coherent implementation of EU regulation in the Member States on the basis of Article 95/goal of harmonisation of the internal market", ZVEI wrote in a statement to evertiq.



REACH, the revision of the Low Voltage Directive and the proposed Directive on Optical Radiation, has been given by ZVEI as one example of pending proposals to be withdrawn.



"Commission Vice President Verheugen is to be applauded for his courageous "Better Regulation" initiative. Industry fully supports him on this way to generate more growth and jobs in the EU. The result of the screening is only a first step. Further and more radical steps have to be taken now. European electrotechnical and electronics industry is ready to support Mr. Verheugen and his colleagues for better regulation by participating actively in the work of the EU High Level Group for Better Regulation that is to be established until October 2005", ZVEI wrote in a statement to evertiq.