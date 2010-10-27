(c) Legotronic Electronics Production | October 27, 2010
Europe counts for 19% of global electronics equipment
With a value of 217 billion euro in 2009, Europe still accounts for 19% of the 1,115 billion euro global production of electronic equipment, according to a electronics.ca report.
This global production value is equally divided between mass market product categories (PCs, mobile phones, game consoles, etc.) and professional electronic equipment. Europe’s role in mass market electronic production has diminished substantially since the crisis of 2001 to represent only 11% of the world output in 2009 but, with a share of 28%, it has a far more important position in professional electronic equipment production. But Europe’s electronics industry is losing market share to competing regions.
With a fall in production of 13,9% in 2009, the European electronics industry has been hit hard by the global economic recession. This second crisis within a decade reaffirmed the decline of European electronics production in the telecommunication sector that was set in motion by the crisis of 2001. Indeed, major European OEMs have accelerated their restructuring plans during the crisis, leading to job cuts in Europe. Moreover, contrary to the 2001 crisis, professional application sectors such as Automotive and Industrial were not immune to the global economic recession contrary. This left Aerospace/Defense and Security as the only sector of European electronic production to achieve positive growth in 2009!
Looking ahead, Europe will share a similar recovery profile to that in other developed economies; i.e. modest growth starting from 2010 and rapidly reaching an average trend of 2,5% between 2009 and 2014. Due to its flexibility and responsiveness to global markets, North America should recover slightly faster than Europe, although the medium term growth perspective remains very limited and it is only expected to achieve 2,9% average annual growth between 2009 and 2014.
Are there any reasons to be optimistic about the future of the European electronics industry? Provocative as the question may be, the answer is yes. Professional electronic equipment should benefit from higher global growth perspectives than mass-market products over the period 2009 to 2014 (6,5% average growth compared to 4,5% for mass market products). Professional market segments that are closely connected to the new emerging societal challenges such as power electronics, medical electronics or security, will experience the most dynamic growth. The market potential associated to such applications is gigantic (smart grid, tele-health, homeland and IT security) and could represent massive business opportunities by the end of the decade for all the players involved.
Europe holds a unique position in the global competitive landscape, having global leaders in every stage of the supply chain in all these business segments. This comprehensive ecosystem is therefore a key success factor for the future of the European electronics industry. With 4,8% annual growth estimated in 2010, the electronics industry will recover faster than expected and, therefore, reach the average trend as soon as 2011. A 5,5% average annual growth over the forecast period is anticipated, with the electronics industry eventually reaching 1,5 trillion euros in 2014.
With a fall in production of 13,9% in 2009, the European electronics industry has been hit hard by the global economic recession. This second crisis within a decade reaffirmed the decline of European electronics production in the telecommunication sector that was set in motion by the crisis of 2001. Indeed, major European OEMs have accelerated their restructuring plans during the crisis, leading to job cuts in Europe. Moreover, contrary to the 2001 crisis, professional application sectors such as Automotive and Industrial were not immune to the global economic recession contrary. This left Aerospace/Defense and Security as the only sector of European electronic production to achieve positive growth in 2009!
Looking ahead, Europe will share a similar recovery profile to that in other developed economies; i.e. modest growth starting from 2010 and rapidly reaching an average trend of 2,5% between 2009 and 2014. Due to its flexibility and responsiveness to global markets, North America should recover slightly faster than Europe, although the medium term growth perspective remains very limited and it is only expected to achieve 2,9% average annual growth between 2009 and 2014.
Are there any reasons to be optimistic about the future of the European electronics industry? Provocative as the question may be, the answer is yes. Professional electronic equipment should benefit from higher global growth perspectives than mass-market products over the period 2009 to 2014 (6,5% average growth compared to 4,5% for mass market products). Professional market segments that are closely connected to the new emerging societal challenges such as power electronics, medical electronics or security, will experience the most dynamic growth. The market potential associated to such applications is gigantic (smart grid, tele-health, homeland and IT security) and could represent massive business opportunities by the end of the decade for all the players involved.
Europe holds a unique position in the global competitive landscape, having global leaders in every stage of the supply chain in all these business segments. This comprehensive ecosystem is therefore a key success factor for the future of the European electronics industry. With 4,8% annual growth estimated in 2010, the electronics industry will recover faster than expected and, therefore, reach the average trend as soon as 2011. A 5,5% average annual growth over the forecast period is anticipated, with the electronics industry eventually reaching 1,5 trillion euros in 2014.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments