Asetronics expands capacities with Siplace machines

Swiss original design manufacturer Asetronics AG wants to manage its rapidly rising order volume with a production line consisting of a Siplace D2 and a Siplace D1.

The company, which got its start in 2004 as a spin-off from telecom conglomerate Ascom, has established itself as one of Europe's leading producers of high-quality LED modules for the medical and automotive industries with special heat-conducting MF circuit boards and in-house developments.From left.: André Maurer, CEO Asetronics, Erich Harlacher, Sales Manager Hilpert electronics, and Georg Schafer, Head of Turnkey Electronics Asetronics at a Siplace line in the Asetronics production site in Berne, Switzerland."We believe that Siplace offers by far the best LED handling of all equipment manufacturers," says Asetronics CEO André Maurer about his decision to purchase placement solutions from the Munich-based technology company.Asetronics also decided to upgrade its Siplace D2, which is certified for 0201 components by default, with an option for the latest generation of super-small 01005 components. This enables the company to manufacture even the latest, extremely miniaturized modules for medical technology applications in a cost-effective manner.In addition to upgrading its capacity with the Siplace D line, Asetronics also wanted to increase its production efficiency. It achieved this by improving its offline setup, setup verification and new product introduction (NPI) processes."With its expertise in multifunction PCBs and its leading position in LED placement, Asetronics places special demands on its SMT manufacturing hardware and software. The newly installed Siplace D line and the Siplace software suite support these special placement processes efficiently and further improve our process reliability, which enables us to meet our customers’ steadily rising requirements," says Erich Harlacher, sales manager at Siplace partner Hilpert Electronics.