STMicroelectronics with new COO

STMicroelectronics has appointed a new Chief Operating Officer. Alain Dutheil, who has held the position of ST's COO since 2005, has decided to retire following 27 years with the company.

Replacing Dutheil as ST's new COO is Didier Lamouche, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics from April 2006, before stepping down on October 26, 2010, in view of his appointment as COO of ST. From 2004 until mid-2010, Lamouche served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Bull, a global IT company.



Didier Lamouche will join ST on November 1, 2010, and following a transition period will formally take over from Alain Dutheil as COO and Vice-President of the Strategic Committee, on January 26, 2011, immediately following the company's fourth quarter and full-year 2010 earnings announcement.



"I would like to welcome Didier to the Company; his world-class experience and knowledge will make a significant contribution to ST's ability to reach new heights in the semiconductor industry," said Carlo Bozotti, President and Chief Executive Officer, STMicroelectronics. "Over the transition period, Alain will be able to pass on his vast experience and deep understanding of ST to Didier, thus ensuring the smooth handover of such a key management role."



"I would like to thank Alain, very deeply, for his long and outstanding service at ST and particularly for his role as COO, in which position he has been invaluable to me personally over the past few years," added Mr Bozotti.