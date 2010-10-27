Victron increase volumes at Mexican facility

Fremont-based (US) EMS-provider Victron has increased its volume at its recently opened facility in Rosarito (Mexico).

“We listened to our customers and quickly executed our strategic plan to provide a near shore low cost solution to meet both volume and price point objectives. We implemented the exact approach that duplicates the technology, process control and quality that Victron has been recognized for in Silicon Valley for over 27 years,” said Marty Crow, Vice President of Manufacturing and Engineering.