MultiQ awaits big LCD order

MultiQ, a Sweden based Sisplay Specialist, awaits an order on LCD's for Slot Machines from the Norwegian state owned gambling company Norsk Tipping. This is also a big order for Swedish EMS Provider PartnerTech, which assembles the Machines.

"The information we have received from the Norwegian Government is very positive. Both us and PartnerTech are prepared to start the production immediately", Jonas Wästberg, CEO MultiQ, tells Swedish Daily News Paper "Dagens Industri".



The order from Norsk Tipping is estimated to close during the first quarter 2006. The estimated value is 6 million euros. This means MultiQ will supply Norsk Tipping with 10000 Slot Machines with 17000 screens.

