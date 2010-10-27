IPC: Rigid PCB shipments up 18% in September

Rigid PCB shipments were up 18.3% while bookings increased 3.0% in September 2010 from September 2009. Year to date, rigid PCB shipments were up 20.2% and bookings have grown 28.8%.

Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments increased 14.3% and rigid bookings increased 9.3%. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in September 2010 remained positive but continued to slip to 1.03.This image has a zoom-function.Flexible circuit shipments in September 2010 were up 21.0%, but bookings were down 2.9% compared to September 2009. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments increased 10.7% and bookings were up 18.8%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments increased 9.5%, but flex bookings decreased 11.2%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in September 2010 fell under parity to 0.97.This image has a zoom-function.For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in September 2010 increased 18.5% from September 2009, as orders booked increased 2.5% from September 2009. Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 19.3% and bookings were up 28.0%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for September 2010 increased 13.9% and bookings increased 7.4%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in September 2010 remained positive but declined to 1.03.This image has a zoom-function."The growth in orders over the past year has generated corresponding sales growth in the industry. The book-to-bill ratio has turned downward in the past few months primarily because of sales growth, which is a positive reason for the change. The year-on-year sales growth rates for both rigid and flex are still in positive double digits", said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk.This image has a zoom-function.