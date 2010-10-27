Henkel invests in new production in Hungary

Henkel plans to expand its production activities for adhesives in Central and Eastern Europe and invests in a new production facility in Tatabánya (Hungary).

Henkel is planning to invest a total of EUR 14.7 million in the new production facility in Hungarian Tatabánya. The facility is scheduled to start production in 2012 and provide 80 jobs to the region. In addition to the investment, the location will be supported by the transfer of production activities from other sites.